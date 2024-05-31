In Memoriam – Caitlin Thomas

Caitlin Rosemarie Thomas, 28 October 2002 – 17 April 2024, was a presence of joy in the genre community. The daughter of Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas, Caitlin often traveled to science fiction and fantasy conventions and ceremonies and was known for her excitement in interacting with other creative people.

Caitlin loved stories, and often listened to audiobooks. She was proud of her fandoms, including Star Wars, Star Trek, Doctor Who, and wrestling. She lived with fullness, appreciating those things that make us most human: humor, music, art, and companionship.

Whether one knew her or not, her laugh and her spirit is infused into the genre communities where we make our homes.

Caitlin Thomas lived 21 years.